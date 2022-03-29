State Farm Defeats Chiropractic Clinic's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 29, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana chiropractic clinic isn't entitled to coverage of its pandemic losses, a federal judge ruled, saying the clinic failed to allege the kind of physical losses required for coverage under its policy with a State Farm unit. U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays said in a Monday decision that Cohn Chiropractic Clinic didn't allege tangible alterations to its Lafayette-based business that would be required for coverage under its State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. policy. The ruling is yet another defeat for a policyholder seeking coverage for losses it sustained as a result of government-mandated pandemic restrictions. It's also another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS