German Leader Favors Protecting Patents In WTO Debate

By Andrew Karpan (March 29, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Germany's new chancellor has indicated that the country will likely defer to how BioNTech wants to market its patent-protected COVID-19 vaccines around the world, casting doubt on a recent compromise among the World Trade Organization's major players to agree to waive patent protections for those vaccines. The comments came from Olaf Scholz, the country's former finance minister who was elected last December to take Angela Merkel's place as the country's head of state, at a conference on Monday, where the leading Social Democratic Party politician was speaking at the Global Solutions Summit, an annual policy forum in Berlin. "I believe that...

