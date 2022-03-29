Ireland To Tackle Cost Of Insurance In Justice Reforms

By Irene Madongo (March 29, 2022, 4:04 PM BST) -- Ireland has said it will bring forward legislation to address the high cost of companies' insurance premiums, in a move cautiously welcomed by campaigners fighting the spiraling price of cover despite being light on details. The Department of Justice said on Monday that it will focus on tackling the cost of cover and amend legislation in its Justice Plan 2022, a package of measures which includes the reform of legislation on insurance, domestic violence and white-collar crime. Helen McEntee, the minister for justice, outlined 159 actions to continue building a justice system "that works for everyone," and which could be better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS