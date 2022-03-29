Optum Pays $5.4B For Alston & Bird-Led Home Care Provider

By Benjamin Horney (March 29, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit will buy Alston & Bird-advised home and hospice care provider LHC Group for roughly $5.4 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement that comes as Optum continues battling with the U.S. Department of Justice to complete last year's $13.8 billion Change Healthcare acquisition. Under the terms of the transaction, Eden Prairie, Minnesota-headquartered Optum Health will pick up Lafayette, Louisiana-based LHC Group Inc. for $170 per share, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they'll be a premier player in the realm of "high-quality in-home health care services." Wyatt Decker, CEO of Optum, praised the deal,...

