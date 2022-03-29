EU Preparing Tax Law Tied To Crypto-Assets, Official Says

By Todd Buell (March 29, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The European Commission is preparing a tax law pertaining to crypto-assets, a senior EU official said in a letter dated Tuesday, adding that the commission hopes to introduce rules on exchange-of-information obligations. Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, said the package of proposed rules would cut the risk of money laundering linked to cryptocurrency providers located outside the European Union, as well as risks of tax evasion and avoidance from holders of crypto-assets. She said, however, that the commission, the EU's executive branch, couldn't interfere in the decisions of countries outside the bloc that wanted to give crypto-assets recognition as legal...

