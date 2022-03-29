Cooley Adds Linklaters Antitrust Head To Brussels Office

By Emily Lever (March 29, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP announced Tuesday that its Brussels office has brought on board the head of Linklaters LLP's antitrust and foreign investment practice, amid what's anticipated to be a time of high enforcement in Europe and across the globe. Jonas Koponen, who was also global co-head of the life sciences and health care group at the British firm, will remain based in Brussels, the capital of the European Union. "Jonas is a well‐known and recognized leader in the antitrust bar in Brussels, Europe and globally," Jacqueline Grise, who chairs Cooley's antitrust and competition group, said in a statement. "Given the growth of...

