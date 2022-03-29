Burford Capital Loses Money Due To Continued Court Delays

By Steven Lerner (March 29, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Burford Capital reported its first accounting loss in company history on Tuesday, just one day after the litigation funder announced it had closed a new $360 million private investment fund. Net losses for the full year of 2021 totaled $72 million. In the previous year, Burford reported a net profit of $165 million. CEO Christopher Bogart told Law360 Pulse that 2021 was a slower year for realized gains, and there were a few adverse developments that resulted in realized and unrealized losses. "The slow pace we are experiencing is a timing issue due to continued court delays and is not affecting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS