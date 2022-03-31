Tai Considers Challenging Mexican Energy, Biotech Rules

By Alex Lawson (March 31, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced frustration Thursday with Mexico's energy and biotechnology policies, telling Senate lawmakers that she was closely monitoring whether they amounted to trade violations that required legal action. In Tai's session with the Senate Finance Committee, two long-simmering disputes with Mexico were thrust into the spotlight as senators pushed Tai's office to vigorously enforce the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to resolve the issues. Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., focused on a raft of new Mexican rules that would consolidate power to the country's state-run electricity provider and shut out foreign competition, saying that Mexico is "walking back" from its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS