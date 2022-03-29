Dems Press Justice Thomas To Recuse From Jan. 6 Cases

By James Arkin (March 29, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Two dozen Democratic lawmakers have sent a letter urging U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol following reports that his wife exchanged text messages with then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff in the weeks following President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. The letter, which was dated Monday and signed by 10 Democratic senators and 14 House members, also calls for Chief Justice John Roberts to commit within the next month to establishing a "binding" code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The growing calls for Justice Thomas' recusal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS