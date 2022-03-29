Dentons Steers Cannabis Provider's Direct Listing Plans

By Tom Zanki (March 29, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Cannabis producer Bright Green Corp. on Tuesday filed to go public through a direct listing, an alternative route that enables a company to begin trading without conducting an initial public offering, represented by Dentons. Grants, New Mexico-based Bright Green did not say how many shares it plans to register, or when its shares are expected to begin trading and at what price, which are details that can be updated as the transaction moves forward. Shares of Bright Green are slated to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "BGXX." Bright Green said it is among the few companies authorized by...

