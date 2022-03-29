Atty Denied 'Lion's Share' Of $5M Fee In Paralyzed Vet Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 29, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The personal injury lawyer behind a $21 million win for a man paralyzed due to a botched surgery in a Veterans Affairs hospital won't keep the "lion's share" of a $5.3 million attorney fee award, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying it was "inappropriate" to short his former law firm. U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. called attorney Robert B. Nichols' work "instrumental" in securing a multimillion-dollar award for veteran Charles Malmberg, who sued Syracuse VA Medical Center claiming a 2004 spinal operation left him significantly immobile. But Nichols' assertion that his previous employer, the Office of Paul...

