Former Attys Of Bankrupt LeClairRyan Still On Hook For Taxes

By Rick Archer (March 29, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge denied on Tuesday requests by attorney Gary LeClair and other former members of LeClairRyan to be struck from a list of the bankrupt law firm's shareholders, finding that they retained their shares and the tax liabilities that came with them. At a virtual hearing, Judge Kevin Huennekens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that LeClairRyan had legally dissolved five days before it filed for bankruptcy and that founding partner LeClair and nearly all the other remaining members quit too late to avoid being locked into ownership of their firm equity and...

