Independent Retailers Cry Foul Over Duty-Free 'Loophole'

By Alex Lawson (March 29, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A throng of independent retailers mobilized to amend a purported loophole in U.S. trade law Tuesday, telling Congress that industry giants like Amazon and Walmart are gaming the system to funnel scores of products into the U.S. duty-free. Smaller retailers have mobilized to push back against what they view as an abuse of U.S. import rules, which allow duty-free treatment of any shipment under $800. According to the industry groups, retail titans are "aggressively recruiting" sellers in China and other countries to sell on their e-commerce platforms, nudging smaller retailers out of the picture. "Each day as another two million shipments...

