Last Of Biden's Fed Picks Advanced To Senate Floor

By Jon Hill (March 29, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday moved the last of President Joe Biden's remaining Federal Reserve nominees out of committee and one step closer to confirmation, narrowly overcoming opposition from Republicans. Lisa Cook, who is up for a seat on the Fed's Board of Governors, was advanced by a party-line procedural vote of 50-49 to the Senate floor, where her nomination joins those of Biden's other Fed candidates, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in awaiting final confirmation votes. The Senate Banking Committee earlier this month advanced those other Fed nominees to the Senate floor. In addition to Powell, who is up for a...

