FDA Greenlights 2nd COVID Boosters For Some Groups

By Adam Lidgett (March 29, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it was approving a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for certain populations, in the wake of new data suggesting the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines can diminish as time wears on. The agency updated its emergency use authorization for second booster shots for those who are older or have weakened immune systems. Another dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab will be available to immunocompromised individuals who have gotten their initial boosters, who are at least 12 years old and "who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with...

