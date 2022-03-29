Kansas Wants High Court To Revive 'Ag Gag' Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 29, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Kansas on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal court ruling that partially blocked a state law aimed at punishing undercover animal cruelty investigations at factory farms. The state said justices should take the case because the Tenth, Eighth and Ninth circuits are split over whether the Constitution allows laws criminalizing "trespass by deception" at agricultural facilities. The Kansas Farm Animal and Field Crop and Research Facilities Protection Act made it illegal to record video at a factory farm without the farm's consent and to trespass on or acquire control of a facility without the owner's consent and...

