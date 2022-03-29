CFTC Back In Full Force After Senate Confirms 4 Biden Picks

By Al Barbarino (March 29, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to be five members strong after the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed President Joe Biden's four nominees to lead the derivatives regulator alongside Chairman Rostin Behnam. Democrats Kristin Johnson and Christy Goldsmith Romero and Republicans Summer Kristine Mersinger and Caroline D. Pham will make the CFTC whole after it operated for months with just two commissioners: Behnam and Dawn DeBerry Stump, whose term expires in April. Industry groups applauded the swift confirmation while Behnam and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow were among those to hail the historic nomination of four women to the posts....

