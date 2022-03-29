NORML Urges Federal Lawmakers To Deschedule Cannabis

By Katryna Perera (March 29, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- In a new report from the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the group calls on lawmakers at both the federal and state level to continue supporting the legalization of marijuana and for the federal government to deschedule cannabis as a controlled substance. NORML released its report, titled "Marijuana Policies in Legal States: A Comprehensive Review of Adult-Use Marijuana Rules and Regulations," on Tuesday. The report examines the regulated marijuana programs of the 18 states that have passed adult-use cannabis laws and provides recommendations for federal and state lawmakers. "The purpose of this report is to educate decision-makers at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS