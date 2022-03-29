Democrats' Digital-Cash Bill Emphasizes Financial Privacy

By Elise Hansen (March 29, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers' proposal for government-issued digital cash aims to provide more financial privacy than cryptocurrencies or central bank digital currencies, says Rohan Grey, an assistant professor of law at Willamette University who helped advise on and draft the bill. Rohan Grey A group of lawmakers led by Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., who chairs the Task Force on Financial Technology, introduced the Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act on Monday. The bill, also called the ECASH Act, would direct the Treasury to launch a pilot program to develop and issue a digital counterpart to physical cash. This "e-cash" would be legal tender...

