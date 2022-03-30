Tai Faces Pressure On Limited China Tariff Relief

By Alex Lawson (March 30, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday held the door open for more products to be excluded from tariffs against China after facing pressure from Capitol Hill on the limited relief granted by the Biden administration last week. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle questioned Tai on the future of the China tariffs at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing, stressing that the trade hurdles imposed against Beijing are also hampering U.S. importers and other businesses. Tai's office gave a measure of relief on that front last week by renewing tariff exclusions for more than 350 Chinese products, but...

