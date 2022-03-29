Lowenstein Sandler Hikes Junior Associate Pay, Adds Bonus

By Emily Lever (March 29, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP has announced raises for certain junior associates, as well as a round of potential bonuses for all associate classes, according to an internal memo published Tuesday. The 350-attorney firm, headquartered in Roseland, N.J., will meet the prevailing BigLaw salary scale for first-, second- and third-year associates, according to a memo sent out to employees on Friday and published by legal industry blog Above The Law on Tuesday. Associates from the class of 2021 will make $215,000, while the class of 2020 will pull in $225,000 and the class of 2019 will start at a base of $250,000, consistent...

