7th Circ. Tosses Ex-Law School Student's ADA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (March 29, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Tuesday that it had no choice but to dismiss a former law student's challenge to the way a district court handled his dispute against Northern Illinois University because he'd already ditched his suit before filing his appeal. Former law student W. Stephen Lush II launched his appeal challenging a lower court's decision not to recruit counsel for him or seal his entire case after he voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit accusing NIU of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and several other laws. But "what Lush fails to recognize is that his voluntary dismissal — his walking away...

