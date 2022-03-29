Ex-Elliott Greenleaf Attys Want Firm To Fund Their Defense

By Matthew Santoni (March 29, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Two former Elliott Greenleaf PC attorneys claim their contract with the firm requires it to advance their legal fees for defending themselves — even if it was the firm suing them for allegedly absconding with files when they quit, according to a suit the attorneys filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court. Rafael Zahralddin and Shelley Kinsella said Elliott Greenleaf's bylaws said the firm indemnifies its directors, officers and employees in lawsuits that stem from their actions while they are or were directors, and that should include the lawsuit the firm brought against them over its claims that they plotted with other...

