Former 9th Circ. Chief Judge Taking Senior Status

By Jack Karp (March 29, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The former chief judge of the Ninth Circuit has announced he will be taking senior status, giving President Joe Biden a third seat to fill on the appellate court, according to a Tuesday announcement. U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas, who served as the circuit's chief judge until December, informed Biden in a letter that he plans to assume senior status as soon as a nominee is confirmed to replace him on the court, the Ninth Circuit said. "There really are not enough words to describe how much energy, compassion, empathy, wit and wisdom Judge Thomas brought to his job as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS