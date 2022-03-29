Judge Sends Parts Of $2.2M FBAR Case Back To IRS

By David Hansen (March 29, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service must reassess a portion of a man's $2.2 million in penalties for failing to report foreign bank accounts after it miscalculated several penalties, an Arizona federal court ruled. The court ruled Monday that there was no general dispute that Stephen M. Kerr failed to file the required reports, but it agreed with him that the IRS must review instances where it miscalculated the violations. Kerr was convicted in 2013 of failing to disclose Swiss bank account holdings. Kerr had argued that an overestimation of his penalty by nearly $1.6 million meant his case had to be handed back to...

