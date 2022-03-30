'COVID Ate My Homework' Excuses Aren't Flying In Appeals

By Y. Peter Kang (March 30, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Some attorneys who've lost cases have blamed the once-in-a-century pandemic, but appellate courts across the country are telling litigators they can't use the coronavirus as an excuse for blown deadlines and a lack of due diligence. A Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled in February that a man's medical malpractice suit against a hospital failed because he did not notify it of the complaint in time, and that blaming the COVID-19 pandemic did not cover for his lack of diligence. The three-judge Superior Court panel said Gerald Bellan did not properly explain why his counsel had waited so long to inform Penn...

