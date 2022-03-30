Faegre Drinker Vet Departs For Philly's Tucker Law Group

By James Boyle (March 30, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A veteran attorney with more than 30 years of experience in the Philadelphia market has left Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to join a longtime friend at the Tucker Law Group. Kenneth A. Murphy was welcomed Monday to the boutique Tucker Law Group as counsel, where he will work alongside founder Joe H. Tucker Jr. Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but he posted the news on social media. "I'm excited to embark upon the next chapter in this book of mine," Murphy said in his post. "Building and preserving legacy is most meaningful. Working...

