The Attys Who Took America To Abortion Rights Turning Point

By Jeff Overley and Britain Eakin (June 23, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- America arrived at its current crossroads for abortion rights after a 50-year odyssey of unrelenting litigation shaped by lawyers from all walks of legal life. With U.S. Supreme Court conservatives poised to curtail those rights, Law360 looks at attorneys whose arguments during the past half-century changed the course of a profound cultural debate. The retrospective comes as the high court's right-leaning supermajority is expected in the coming days to discard or diminish the constitutional guarantee that women can end their pregnancies. The Supreme Court's move, presaged in a draft opinion that leaked in May, could instantly become one of the most...

