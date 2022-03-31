5 Mediation Mistakes That Create Obstacles To Settlement

By Lynn O'Malley Taylor and Rachel Gupta (March 31, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Mediation is often a grueling and exhausting process. The right mediator should be instrumental in helping the parties reach a resolution. At the same time, however, mediators are not miracle workers. Negotiators often hinder their chances of resolving cases by making mistakes prior to, or during, the mediation. Avoid these five mistakes to maximize the chances of settlement: 1. Anchoring Too High or Too Low Many lawyers view the first offer or demand as a game of chicken — worrying that if they move first, they are signaling weakness. But if your offer is thoughtful and strategic, there are advantages to...

