Cannabis Firm Hires Ex-McCain Staffer For Top Policy Role

By Sarah Jarvis (March 31, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Arizona cannabis-focused firm Bianchi & Brandt is expanding into strategic policy work with the hiring of a former Squire Patton Boggs policy adviser who also previously worked for former U.S. Sen. John McCain, as well as another adviser who worked for multistate cannabis company Terrapin. The firm announced Tuesday that Rick Stilgenbauer is its new managing director of public policy, after years as a senior policy adviser at Squire Patton Boggs and a stint as McCain's director of Arizona operations and outreach, where he developed state legislative priorities, among other things. Joining him is Nico Pento, who previously was vice president of...

