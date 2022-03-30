High Court Urged To Review SEC Judges Alongside FTC Case

By Al Barbarino (March 30, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit civil rights organization wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that its client can challenge the constitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative legal proceedings, rebutting the agency's attempts to pause the case until the court opines on a similar lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission. Instead of holding up Michelle Cochran v. SEC et al. until a decision is reached in Axon Enterprise Inc. v. FTC, as the SEC previously requested, the Supreme Court should review Cochran and consolidate the two cases for argument next fall, the New Civil Liberties Alliance told...

