Trading Exec Squandered Millions On Luxuries, Court Finds

By Elise Hansen (March 29, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The principal of a forex and cryptocurrency investment firm misused roughly $7.2 million in investor funds for expenses such as a luxury mansion and chartering a private jet, a Texas federal court has found, barring him and his company from the industry. U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama on Friday found Abner Alejandro Tinoco and his company, Kikit & Mess Investments LLC, liable for fraud, permanently banning them from registering a trading business with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The CFTC, which brought the suit, announced the resolution on Tuesday. The CFTC sued Tinoco and his investment firm in September, saying they had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS