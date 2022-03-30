Gas Cos. To Pay $3.7M To End EPA's Air Pollution Claims

By Morgan Conley (March 30, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Utah inked settlements with two separate oil and gas companies in which the companies agreed to pay roughly $3.7 million combined in civil penalties to end claims their facilities in the Uinta Basin emitted excessive levels of ozone-forming air pollutants. In a settlement agreement filed Tuesday, Calgary, Alberta-based Crescent Point Energy Corp. agreed to pay a $3 million civil penalty to end allegations that 30 oil and natural gas facilities it previously owned in northeast Utah violated state and federal air quality laws by emitting excessive levels of volatile organic compounds. The same day, Houston-based...

