Firm 'Didn't Need' Deep Probe Of Hack Data, Partner Testifies

By Cara Salvatore (March 29, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A name partner for a hacked law firm told a Kansas City, Missouri, jury on Tuesday that it reacted to the catastrophic event by seeking out experts and ultimately saw no need to hunt for personal information on the compromised server, adding that he "knew we weren't collecting data." The testimony came in insurer Hiscox's case against a law firm it's long worked with, Warden Grier, over the firm's response to a server hack. One of the people involved in that response, Mike Grier, was called by Hiscox on Tuesday as a hostile witness to talk about what the firm did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS