Insured Losses From Catastrophes Totaled $111B In 2021

By Dawood Fakhir (March 30, 2022, 3:44 PM BST) -- Hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes, floods and other natural catastrophes cost the world $111 billion in insured damages in 2021, the fourth-highest total on record, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said in a report on Wednesday. Total losses, including uninsured costs, came to $270 billion, Swiss Rd said, with Hurricane Ida in the U.S. being the costliest natural disaster in 2021. But the insurer added that smaller, recurring events formed the majority of the insured losses in the year. Flooding in Germany and other parts of Europe in July was the costliest natural disaster on record for the region, the report said. The insured losses...

