Trustees Urged To Carefully Assess Potential Buy-Out Deals

By Irene Madongo (March 30, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- Defined-benefit retirement plan trustees considering transferring liabilities to insurers should look beyond pricing, amid concerns that poor choices could cost members, a financial services consultancy said on Wednesday. Hymans Robertson LLP said its analysis showed the choice of insurer at buy-out can have a significant effect on the value of defined-benefit pensions scheme members' benefits, as transfer values at buy-out can differ by as much as 25% between different insurers. A key element is differences in what the industry calls the commutation factor, which refers to the option for members to forgo some of their annual pension for an additional tax-free...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS