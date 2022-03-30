Attorney Lateral Hiring Increased 111% In 2021

By Sarah Martinson (March 30, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Associate and partner lateral hiring across the U.S. increased 111% in 2021 compared to 2020, when hiring dipped 30%, marking the largest year-over-year gain since 2011, according to survey data released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement Inc. Nearly 7,700 attorney lateral hires were made in 2021, averaging to about 16 lateral hires per firm/office, the survey found. The bulk of lateral hiring in 2021 was in the associate market, which had a 149% increase compared to 2020. The partner market saw just shy of a 45% bump in lateral hiring in 2021. NALP executive director James Leipold said...

