Collins Will Vote For Jackson, Ensuring Some GOP Support

By James Arkin (March 30, 2022, 9:41 AM EDT) -- Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Republican senator to back President Joe Biden's nominee and guaranteeing at least some bipartisan support for the confirmation. "After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court," Collins said in a statement Wednesday. "I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position." Collins was one of...

