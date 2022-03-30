Gov't Urges Disclosures On Illiquid Pension Assets

By Irene Madongo (March 30, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- The U.K. government proposed on Wednesday to make it mandatory for defined contribution retirement plans with more than £100 million ($130 million) in assets to give details about their illiquid investments, a move it believes will boost transparency and enhance competition. Many retirement savings plans already disclose their current asset classes to members, but making this a requirement will ensure consistency and result in "a significant shift" in the mindset of schemes and their trustees, according to Guy Opperman, the pensions minister. "Providing this information to savers, employers, trustees, and the market at-large will bring greater transparency, consistency and encourage further competition...

