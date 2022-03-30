StarKist Tuna Doesn't Meet The Cut For Lower Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (March 30, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit declined to lower tariffs on StarKist's tuna-in-mayo imports Wednesday, backing U.S. Customs and Border Protection's assessment that StarKist tuna was chunky and better suited for a tariff three times higher than what minced tuna receives. StarKist Co. had argued that the albacore and chunk light tuna it imports in ready-to-eat and lunch-to-go kits qualified for the 10% duty reserved for minced tuna products, instead of the 35% tariff rate that CBP assigns to unminced tuna that is packed in oil. But after grilling StarKist on its tuna-chopping process in December, a three-judge panel found that StarKist's tuna products...

