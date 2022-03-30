Senate Votes To Advance Bedoya, Biden's FTC Pick

By James Arkin (March 30, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats voted Wednesday to move the nomination of Alvaro M. Bedoya, President Joe Biden's pick to join the Federal Trade Commission, out of committee, overcoming unanimous opposition from Republicans and bringing him one step closer to confirmation. The Senate voted 51-50 along party lines on a procedural motion to discharge Bedoya's nomination from the Commerce Committee and make him available for full Senate consideration, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. The additional procedural vote on his nomination was necessary because Bedoya received a tied committee vote earlier this month. His confirmation vote is not yet scheduled. Bedoya is nominated...

