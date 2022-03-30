Eversheds Sutherland Opens Office In San Francisco

By Kevin Penton (March 30, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has opened an office in San Francisco, expanding its corporate and data privacy offerings in California as it adds a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP corporate attorney to head the new location, the firm announced Wednesday. Baird Fogel will serve as partner-in-charge for the San Francisco office, working together with Brandi Taylor, who currently serves as Eversheds Sutherland's West Coast technology lead, according to Wednesday's announcement. The two attorneys are expected to work on matters such as mergers and acquisitions, contract negotiations and product development for emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality,...

