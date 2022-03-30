Skadden Guides Crane Co.'s Split Into Two Companies

By Charlie Innis (March 30, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Industrial manufacturer Crane Co., advised by Skadden, announced Wednesday it plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies that are expected to generate over $1 billion of sales each. The company will spin off its payment and merchandising technologies unit into a new entity called Crane NXT and will retain two of its other businesses — its aerospace and electronics unit and its process flow technologies division — under the Crane Co. name, according to the statement. Crane Co. said the separation will help the companies focus on their operations, grow faster and potentially pursue M&A opportunities. "Having achieved the...

