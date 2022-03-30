FDIC Floats Big-Bank 'Principles' For Managing Climate Risk

By Jon Hill (March 30, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Wednesday issued a draft policy statement laying out high-level climate risk management principles for large banks, joining a growing regulatory push to make sure banks are keeping tabs on potential risks associated with climate change. The FDIC draft, which will be put up for a 60-day public comment period, is aimed at financial institutions with more than $100 billion in assets and echoes high-level proposed guidance issued in December by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The 17-page draft sketches broad principles for "effective management" of climate-related risks, touching on bank governance, strategic...

