Pa. Health Dept. Sued Over Cannabis Vape Product Recall

By Katryna Perera (March 30, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is facing a lawsuit over a recent recall of hundreds of medical cannabis vape products as a group of cultivators, manufacturers and dispensaries claims the decision has cost the industry tens of millions of dollars and deprived "patients of one of the most important forms of medical marijuana." Medical Marijuana Access and Patient Safety Inc., a nonprofit made up of dispensaries, growers, processors, certified patients that use medical marijuana vaporization products, and other industry stakeholders, filed suit against three high-ranking members of the state DOH in February in Pennsylvania state court. The defendants are DOH acting...

