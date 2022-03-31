Cooley Expands Cyber Data Privacy Practice On East Coast

By Jack Rodgers (March 31, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has lured a Baker McKenzie cyber, data and privacy attorney who spent his entire, nearly 15-year legal career in his previous role, the firm announced Thursday. Michael Egan joins Cooley's Washington, D.C. practice as a partner in the firm's cyber, data and privacy practice, the firm said. His experience includes consultation on client data security breaches and responses, complying with data privacy regulations and regulatory investigations, the firm said. His practice additionally covers privacy compliance and information management with a focus on that regulatory compliance, the firm said. In a statement, Egan said he was looking forward to offering...

