Womble Bond Adds 2 Capital Markets Attys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson announced last week that it has added a partner and of counsel to its capital markets practice in Washington, D.C., both lawyers making the jump from Squire Patton Boggs LLP's Cleveland, Ohio, office. Laura Hoag joins the firm as a partner, while Joseph Ricotta will become an of counsel at Womble Bond, with both attorneys focusing on different areas of financial law. Hoag's practice surrounds national and international financing issues, commercial business transactions and debt restructurings, while Ricotta's practice focuses on debt financing and transactional financial disputes. Hoag works with financial institutions and corporations in tandem with credit...

