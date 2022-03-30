MoFo To Give Pro Bono Counsel To Zelenskyy

By Lauren Berg (March 30, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP is providing pro bono counsel to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, including guidance on Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion, the firm said in a filing this week with the U.S. Department of Justice. Morrison & Foerster is advising the Ukrainian president's office at no charge on regulatory issues, including sanctions that have been imposed on Russia by the U.S., European Union and the U.K., according to a statement Monday under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938. In an engagement letter addressed to Zelenskyy's Deputy Chief of Staff Rostyslav Shurma that was attached to the registration...

