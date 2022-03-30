EPA Moves To Formalize Ban On CAA 'Emergency' Defenses

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 30, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has moved to formalize a ban on Clean Air Act legal defenses often deployed by facility operators when they've violated the act during emergencies. The EPA under President Joe Biden is looking to complete a rulemaking process launched in 2016 under the Obama administration, which proposed a rule banning "affirmative defenses," which are currently part of CAA Title V implementing regulations. Title V requires major sources of air pollution to get operating permits and certify compliance at least annually. That rule was never finalized and the Trump administration backed away from that approach. "Emergency affirmative defense provisions allow...

