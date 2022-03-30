Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Grills USPTO On Hirshfeld's Power In Arthrex Fight

By Britain Eakin (March 30, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel weighed the latest installment in the ongoing Arthrex saga Wednesday, pressing the government on its argument that a longstanding U.S. Patent and Trademark Office directive authorizes Drew Hirshfeld, the interim leader of the agency, to implement the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex remedy.

The panel was again considering Arthrex Inc.'s 2018 appeal of Smith & Nephew Inc.'s victory at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, in which it persuaded the board to invalidate an Arthrex medical implant device patent.

The merits of that decision have been in limbo for several years while Arthrex's constitutional challenge to the PTAB's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!